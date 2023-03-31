The Dothan Leisure Services Therapeutic Recreation program is hosting its annual Smile, Sparkle, and Shine pageant next week in order to shine some light on the special needs population and the local law enforcement community.

The event is being held on Wednesday, April 5, at the Dothan Opera House at 6:30 p.m. and is free to the public.

All participants will be crowned, and some will perform a talent. Participants will be escorted throughout the event by officers of the Dothan Police Department.

For more information, contact Dothan Leisure Services at 334-615-3700.