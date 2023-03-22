Dothan Leisure Services is currently looking to hire lifeguards for the summer.

Two lifeguard training classes are currently open for registration. The first session will be held on March 27-31 at Westgate Recreation Center from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. A second session will be held at the same location on April 3-13 from 6 to 9 p.m.

Both classes are free of charge to anyone who wants to work in the City of Dothan during the summer. To register for a class, visit dothanleisureservices.org.

If you are already a certified lifeguard, you can fill out an application at www.dothan.org/jobs.

For more information about lifeguard training or summer jobs, contact Courtney Ganz at 334-615-3758 or cganz@dothan.org.