A Dothan man was arrested Monday after he attempted to lure a child into his home, according to police.

Antonio Perez McBride, 44, of Dothan, is charged with one count of second-degree attempted kidnapping. His bond was set at $15,000.

On Monday, May 8, at around 5:30 p.m., the Dothan Police Department received a call about an attempted kidnapping in the 900 block of South Ussery Street.

According to Dothan Police, when officers arrived, they learned the suspect, later identified as McBride, attempted to grab a child under the age of 12 and pull the child into his residence. McBride was unsuccessful as the child fled to its parents who were nearby.

After the parent retrieved the child, McBride attempted to lure the child once again. Shortly after the incident, McBride was taken into custody.