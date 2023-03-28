A Dothan man who was arrested earlier in the month is back in jail with additional child pornography charges.

Donny Ray Watkins, 38, of Dothan, is charged with four counts of possession of child pornography. He is being held on $60,000 bond.

In December 2022, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children sent a cyber tip to Dothan Police that indicated an individual within the city limits of Dothan had displayed an image online depicting child pornography.

According to Dothan Police, on March 9, a search warrant was executed at the suspect's residence in the 1200 block of Cannon Road and several electronic devices were seized. That day, Watkins was charged with one count of dissemination of obscene material and was later released on bond.

On March 28, Watkins was arrested again after investigators gathered more information about the case.