A Dothan man was arrested Sunday after he beat and sexually assaulted an elderly woman in her home, according to police.

Marcus Leonard Golden, 42, of Dothan, is charged with one count of second-degree assault and one count of first-degree sodomy. He is being held with no bond.

In October 2022, an employee of a home health agency recognized injuries to an elderly client. After gathering more information about the injuries, the employee contacted Dothan Police and a criminal investigation began.

According to Dothan Police, it was learned during the investigation that the female victim allowed someone into her home believing it was someone she was expecting. But it turned out to be a stranger who physically assaulted her with her own medical equipment causing lacerations and contusions to her body. The stranger also sexually assaulted her before fleeing the residence.

As the investigation continued, Golden was identified as the suspect and warrants were issued for his arrest. However, his whereabouts were unknown until law enforcement encountered him on April 2 and took him into custody.