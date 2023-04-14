A Dothan man who was arrested early Friday while trespassing in a Garden District swimming pool is now charged with the murder of his roommate, whose body was found outside a residence off Fortner Street about 40 minutes later.

Blake Thomas Evans, 33, of Dothan, is charged with one count of murder. His bond was set at $1.5 million. Evans was discovered by police after a Redwood Avenue resident reported a man in their private residence swimming pool. Police arrested Evans for public intoxication at about 6 a.m.

At around 6:35 a.m., the Dothan Police Department was notified about an individual who was lying in the backyard of 701 Langley Drive, Apartment 2. Upon arrival, officers found Kenneth Bruce, 71, of Dothan, dead from multiple gunshot wounds to the upper torso.

According to Dothan Police, Evans and Bruce both lived at the Langley Drive residence and were having an argument about an unknown matter when Evans grabbed a handgun and shot Bruce several times before fleeing the home.