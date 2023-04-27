A Dothan man was arrested after he robbed a postal delivery worker at gunpoint earlier in the week, according to Dothan Police.

Jermain Tyrone Holmes, 38, of Dothan, is charged with one count of first-degree robbery, and one count of second-degree receiving stolen property. He is being held without bond.

On April 26, while in the 600 block of Allen Road delivering mail, the postal worker was approached by an individual who pulled out a handgun and demanded personal property.

Fearing for his life, the postal worker complied and the suspect, later identified as Holmes, fled on foot. The worker then attempted to follow Holmes while notifying law enforcement. Within a few minutes, officers took Holmes into custody a few blocks away from where the incident took place.

Officials said most of the postal worker's personal property was recovered and the handgun used in the robbery was retrieved as well. It was later determined the weapon was previously reported stolen.

The United States Postal Inspector's Office is assisting with the investigation and is expected to pursue federal charges against Holmes for the incident.