A Dothan man is charged with robbing a man who tried to sell him an ATV earlier in the year.

Mi'Qhhueil Jasiah Whigham, 20, of Dothan is charged with one count of robbery first-degree.

In January 2023, the victim met the suspect in the 1200 block of Greenwood Drive to sell him the ATV. The suspect then produced a weapon and took off on the ATV, according to police.

The ATV was later found abandoned across town from where it was taken.

As the investigation continued, Whigham was identified as the suspect. He is being held on $30,000 bond.