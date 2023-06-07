DALEVILLE-A Dothan man was booked into Dale County Jail near midnight Tuesday charged with the robbery of a Daleville gas station hours earlier.

Charles Elburn, 51, was arrested by Daleville Department of Public Safety Officers without incident, according to DPS police, and charged with second-degree robbery in connection with the robbery of the Marathon gas station at the intersection of U.S Highway 84 and Alabama Highway 85 in Daleville at about 3 p.m. Tuesday.

Immediately following the robbery, the Daleville DPS store surveillance photos of Elburn and the dark colored SUV that he left the gas station in, asking for the public’s assistance.

Elburn in jail on no bond awaiting a first court appearance.