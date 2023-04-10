A Dothan man has been arrested in connection to a drive-by shooting that took place over the weekend.

Zykeith Jaheim Wimbley, 21, of Dothan, is charged with one count of first-degree assault and one count of discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling. His bond was set at $60,000.

On April 8, officers arrived at a residence in the 900 block of Mercury Drive after a report of shots fired. Upon arrival, officers discovered several bullet holes in the residence and a victim suffering from gunshot wounds inside.

According to Dothan Police, the victim had been shot in both legs while lying in bed asleep. Officers provided medical aid to the victim until Dothan Fire and Rescue responded and took over treatment.

Witnesses reported that a vehicle slowed down in front of the residence and at least two individuals fired shots into the home from the vehicle.

After an investigation, officers located what was believed to be the vehicle used in the shooting in a driveway of a residence in the 2000 block of Lake Street. Following a search of both the vehicle and residence, a weapon believed to have been used in the shooting was recovered.

Wimbley, who was identified as the driver of the vehicle, was present at the time of the search and taken into custody.