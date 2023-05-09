A Dothan man was arrested after he allegedly assaulted a woman inside of an area business late last week.

Ivan Maurice Johnson, 42, of Dothan, is charged with second-degree assault. His bond was set at $5,000.

On Sunday, May 7, Dothan Police responded to a Kentucky Fried Chicken in the 100 block of Ross Clark Circle for an assault. Upon arrival, officers located a female victim who was an employee at the restaurant.

According to Dothan Police, the victim said that the suspect, later identified as Johnson, came to the business and physically assaulted her until bystanders pulled Johnson away.

The victim received minor lacerations to the head and face, as well as a possible concussion. The incident is believed to have been a personal issue between the two and did not involve the business.