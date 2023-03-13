A Dothan man wanted on an outstanding felony warrant was arrested on additional charges Sunday when police detected drug use in the home.

James Arshan III, 41 of Dothan, was arrested on the warrant for receiving stolen property, second-degree, but officers smelled what they suspected to be drugs being used in the residence where a child was present.

On Sunday, Dothan Police went to a residence in the 1300 block of Stadium Street in order to make contact with Arshan. Arshan originally refused to open the door but eventually let officers in after several minutes. Upon entrance, officers detected a strong odor of illegal narcotics coming from inside the residence.

A search warrant was executed and marijuana as well as other various items of drug paraphernalia were found in a variety of different locations throughout the residence.

He was also charged with possession of marijuana, first-degree, and three counts of chemical endangerment of a child.

Arshan is currently being held on $60,000 bond.