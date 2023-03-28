A Dothan man has been charged with elder abuse and neglect after an elderly woman was found crawling around a home with several wounds and wearing nothing but an adult diaper.

Jason Allan Proctor, 37 of Dothan, is charged with one count of first-degree elder abuse and neglect. He is being held in the Houston County Jail with no bond.

On March 24, Dothan Police responded to a possible elder abuse and neglect situation in the 500 block of South Saint Andrews Street. Upon arrival, police found the woman with several open wounds and medical conditions that were left untreated.

The victim was transported to a local hospital for impatient treatment and may have to undergo surgery for some of her wounds.

Proctor, who lives at the residence and is the victim's primary caregiver, was charged.