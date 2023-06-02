A Dothan man was arrested Wednesday after he attempted to solicit a juvenile for sexual purpose, according to police.

Cesario Cacao Tac, 41, of Dothan, is charged with one count of electronic solicitation of a child. His bond was set at $30,000.

On May 21, the Dothan Police Department received a report about an adult male attempting to electronically solicit a juvenile under the age of 16 for a sexual purpose.

According to Dothan Police, following an investigation, officials determined the reported facts did occur and Tac was taken into custody.

During an illegal alien query, police discovered that Tac had an outstanding warrant with Immigration and Customs Enforcement for removal due to his illegal status. A detainer has been placed on Tac for ICE.

The investigation is still ongoing and additional charges may be possible. Due to the nature of the investigation and the Alabama juvenile privacy laws, no further information will be released about this investigation.