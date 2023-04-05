A Dothan man was arrested after he robbed and assaulted a man last month according to police.

Sherwin Jermaine Foxx, 39, of Dothan, is charged with one count of first-degree robbery. He is being held on $60,000 bond.

On March 4 at around 9:40 p.m., Dothan Police responded to a robbery in the 1000 block of Ross Clark Circle.

According to Dothan Police, the victim told officers that the suspect approached him with an edged weapon and demanded money. When the victim refused to give him the money, the suspect used the weapon to assault and steal from him.

The victim provided a description to police and Foxx was identified as the suspect. He was arrested in the 1200 block of East Lafayette Street and after a probable cause search, officers found the victim's stolen items on the premises.