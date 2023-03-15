A Dothan man is charged with multiple sex crimes following an ongoing investigation by the Dothan Police Department.

Marlo Antonio Ming, 26, of Dothan, was arrested Tuesday and charged with two counts of second-degree sexual abuse, one count of first-degree rape, one count of second-degree receiving stolen property, and one count of first-degree possession of marijuana. He is being held on $156,000 bond.

In January 2023, Dothan Police were notified of allegations of sex crimes against a juvenile. As a result of the investigation, on March 13, warrants were obtained on the subject and one day later, the subject was taken into custody.

At the time of his arrest, investigators also found a firearm that had been stolen as well as various items of drug paraphernalia.

Due to Alabama Juvenile Privacy Laws, no further details will be released.