A Dothan man was arrested Wednesday after he allegedly assaulted a man with two different objects, according to police.

Bobby Lamar Underwood, 35, of Dothan, is charged with one count of second-degree assault. His bond was set at $15,000.

On Wednesday, May 17, at around 11:20 p.m., officers responded to an assault victim in the 600 block of North Oates Street.

According to Dothan Police, the victim said the assault occurred at his residence in the 200 block of Morgan Street, and that he'd been hit with a glass object and a metal pipe.

The victim had lacerations to his head and was taken to an area hospital for treatment. His injuries were non-life threatening.

Officers went to the location where the assault took place and Underwood was taken into custody.