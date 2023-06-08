A Dothan man was arrested this week after he allegedly made unlawful sexual contact with a minor, according to police.

Charles Lawson Little Jr., 45, of Dothan, is charged with one count of first-degree sexual abuse.

According to Dothan Police, the department began investigating a recent report of inappropriate sexual contact between an adult and a juvenile under the age of 18. At the conclusion of the investigation, Little was taken into custody.

Due to the sensitive nature of this case and the Alabama juvenile privacy laws, no further information will be released.