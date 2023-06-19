A Dothan man was arrested after he allegedly abused a child under the age of 16, according to police.

Prince Kamoku McFaul, 32, of Dothan, is charged with one count of torture/willful abuse of a child. His bond was set at $15,000.

According to Dothan Police, on Friday, June 16, the department began investigating possible child abuse that occurred within the city limits of Dothan.

At the end of the investigation, McFaul was taken into custody. Due to the sensitive nature of this case, no further information will be released.