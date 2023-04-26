MARIANNA, Florida — A Dothan man who was expected to be on trial this week for a 2020 murder, pleaded to the charge Monday morning.

Trayvon Leon Dorsey, 21, of Dothan, pleaded no contest to second-degree murder with a firearm for the 2020 shooting death of Shannon Weatherington. Judge Ana Maria Garcia adjudicated Dorsey guilty, and he was sentenced to 30 years in prison with the first 25 being minimum mandatory, according to the plea agreement.

On Nov. 21, 2020, Dorsey met Weatherington inside of a Hardees in Graceville in order to purchase marijuana from him. While the two were in the bathroom conducting the deal, Dorsey used counterfeit money to pay for the drugs.

According to a release from the Office of the State Attorney, Fourteenth Judicial Circuit Court of Florida, when Weatherington realized the money was fake, he confronted Dorsey who then turned around and shot him twice before fleeing the scene in a car driven by a co-defendant.

Graceville Police found counterfeit bills in the victim's possession and in the vehicle Dorsey fled in. A .38-caliber pistol used in the shooting was also recovered at Dorsey's residence.

Officials believe the victim and defendant did not know each other and the deal was set up by Dorsey's co-defendant.