PANAMA CITY, Florida — A 27-year-old Dothan man died Friday morning following a hit and run crash in Bay County.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the man was walking south on U.S. 231 in Panama City when at around 9:28 a.m., an unidentified vehicle crashed into the pedestrian. The victim's name was not released.

The driver of the vehicle fled the scene without stopping or notifying law enforcement. The pedestrian's body was discovered in a ditch at the intersection of Ormond Avenue and U.S. 231.

Police said a Ford F-250 with front end damage and one working headlight was captured going through the intersection where the pedestrian was struck. A search was conducted at Saint Andrew State Park and law enforcement officials located the same vehicle with matching damage.

Officials are currently in the process of recovering the vehicle as evidence to evaluate. No further details are available at this time as the investigation is in its early stages.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Florida Highway Patrol at *347 or the Bay County Sheriff's Office at 850-747-4700.