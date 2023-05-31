Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

A Dothan man who was wanted for his involvement in multiple shootings was captured by the U.S. Marshals on Wednesday, according to police.

Keith Shakur Helms, 20, of Dothan, is charged with one count of attempted murder, one count of shooting into an occupied vehicle, five counts to shooting into an occupied building and five counts of failure to appear on first-degree attempted assault charges.

Helms is also being charged with outstanding misdemeanor warrants for one count of third-degree criminal mischief, one count of tampering with evidence, one count of attempting to elude, and one count of reckless endangerment. He will be held in the Houston County Jail with no bond.

According to a release from Dothan Police, on June 4, 2022, Helms was arrested on five outstanding warrants for first-degree attempted assault relating to a Nov. 2021 shooting. He posted a $75,000 bond and was released, but when he failed to show up for his first court appearance, additional warrants were issued for him.

Since then, officials said Helms has been connected to several area shootings. On Oct. 15, 2022, Helms was involved in a shooting at the Wiregrass Commons Mall, and then two months later, on Dec. 14, 2022, he was one of two individuals who shot at a victim in the 1300 block of Alexander Drive.

Due to how long Helms had been eluding capture, assistance from the U.S. Marshals was requested. With the help of the Dale County Sheriff's Department, and Ozark Police Department, the U.S. Marshals' Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force took Helms into custody in Ozark.