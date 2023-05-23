BOSTON, Massachusetts — A Dothan native has joined Berklee College of Music's senior leadership team.

The college announced on Friday, May 19, that Claire Machamer was appointed to the role of senior vice president of communications and marketing. She began working in this newly created role on Monday, May 22.

In this role, Machamer will oversee all aspects of institutional branding and marketing, external and internal communications, and events planning. She comes into this position after working at the University of North Carolina School of the Arts (UNSCA) for five years as the vice chancellor for strategic communications.

“I’m so pleased to welcome Claire Machamer to our senior leadership team,” Berklee President Erica Muhl, said in a press release. “As an institution built on the power of nurturing creativity, we are thrilled to have a proven innovator and experienced communicator in this critical role to drive our marketing and communications strategies. I look forward to working with Claire to showcase Berklee’s strengths as we elevate our brand to new heights in national and international distinction.”

Machamer is an award-winning executive with a proven track record of success in higher education, academic healthcare, and publishing. At UNCSA, she led a newly formed Division of Strategic Communications and oversaw the successful reorganization of the marketing, communications, and digital media departments.

She was the driving force behind a successful marketing campaign for Powering Creativity, a student recruitment initiative that ended up exceeding fundraising goals and increasing enrollment by 2.5% year over year.

Machamer also worked as a chief technology officer and a digital media director at UNCSA before being named to the vice chancellor position. Prior to working at UNCSA, she worked at both UAB Birmingham as a communications manager and at Southern Living as a managing editor.

She is excited to step into her new role at Berklee.

“I am so excited to join Berklee and feel like I am stepping into a world of limitless creativity and inspiration,” Machamer said “It's an honor to collaborate with President Erica Muhl and her visionary leadership team, who have already had such a positive effect on the institution. I look forward to sharing the stories of our brilliant community and showcasing the profound impact of arts education on society.”

Machamer has master's degree in information technology management from the University of North Carolina, Greensboro, and a bachelor's degree in graphic design from Auburn University. She is also heavily involved in volunteer efforts as she serves on the board of advisors for the REACH Women's Network, an organization that promotes gender equity by elevating the collective voice and influence of women in the workplace.