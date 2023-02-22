HENRY COUNTY — A single-vehicle crash in Henry County late Tuesday night claimed the lives of a Dothan cardiologist and his daughter according to a release from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA).

Dr. Nidal Yunis, 54, was driving a 2021 Lincoln Navigator on Highway 431 North near the Barbour County line at around 10:55 p.m. when the vehicle left the roadway, struck an embankment and several trees before overturning.

Yunis was transported to a hospital but later died from his injuries. Yunis' daughter Shereen, 13, was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the accident and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Yunis' wife Arwa, 50 and son Zeid, 20, were injured and are being treated at Southeast Health Medical Center. Officials say they are in stable condition.

The family was apparently heading back from an out-of-town trip when the accident occurred.

Dr. Yunis was a practicing cardiologist at Premier Cardiology Consultants in Dothan and had staff privileges at Southeast Health since 2009 according to the health system's Director of Marketing, Mark Stewart.

Sheeren Yunis was a student at Houston Academy. The school cancelled all classes and activities for Wednesday and will hold a candlelight vigil for the Yunis family from 7 to 8 p.m. at the school's amphitheater.

No further details are available at this time as troopers from ALEA's Highway Patrol Division continues to investigate.