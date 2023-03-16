Dothan Police have arrested a man for causing a deadly car crash that killed two local residents.

Leon Aubrey Jones Jr., 42, is charged with two counts of criminally negligent homicide. He is being held on $60,000 bond.

On March 11, Dothan Police responded to a crash with critical injuries in the 2500 block of Ross Clark Circle. Upon arrival, they found a 2018 Hyundai Sonata engulfed in flames, and a 2021 Dodge Charger that was driven by Jones.

The driver of the Hyundai, Derek Levi Blessing, 30, of Dothan and his passenger, Audrey Kay Jenkins, 42, of Dothan were pronounced dead at the scene.

The Dothan Police Department Crash Team determined that Jones was at fault for the collision after they discovered he was speeding and under the influence of alcohol at the time of the accident.