The Dothan Police Department is seeking the public's help in locating a missing teen and her young son.

According to police reports, Jayda Marie Butler, 16, was last seen by her mother at their residence in the 200 block of Reid Drive on the morning of Tuesday, May 23.

Butler is accompanied by her 11-month-old son Kyson Rhodes, and they are possibly in an unknown vehicle heading to South Carolina.

No clothing descriptions for either Butler or her son have been provided.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Dothan Police Department at 334-793-0215 or 334-615-3632.