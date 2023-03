Dothan Police are seeking help from the public in locating a missing teen.

According to police reports, Zoey Hutchinson, 16, of Dothan, was last seen by her mother near the 1200 block of Southland Drive in Dothan on Wednesday, March 22.

She was last seen wearing a blue and gray jacket over black shorts.

Anyone with information should contact the Dothan Police Department at 334-793-0215 or 334-615-3632.