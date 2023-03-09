Dothan Police are seeking the public's help in locating a missing 15-year-old.

According to police reports, Lashawn Daquan Corbitt was last seen outside of his mother's residence near the 1000 block of Lake Street on the morning of Monday, March 6.

Corbitt is about 5 foot, 7 inches tall and weighs about 170 pounds. He was wearing a black puffer jacket and multicolored shorts. He was not in possession of any additional clothes, shoes, or electronics.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Dothan Police Department at 334-793-0215 or 334-615-3632.