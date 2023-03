Dothan Police are seeking help from the public in locating a missing 13-year-old.

According to police reports, Christopher Curley Jr was last seen at his home located on 704 Morris St. at around 2:45 p.m. on Thursday, March 9.

Curley is about 5 foot, 6 inches tall and weighs 104 pounds. He was wearing a black bubble jacket, a white shirt, and black skinny jeans.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Dothan Police Department at 334-793-0215 or 334-615-3632.