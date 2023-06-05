Dothan Police are seeking the public's help in locating a teen who went missing over a month ago.

According to police reports, Zoey Leigh Hutchinson, 16, was last seen by her mother at their residence in the 1200 block of Southland Drive in Dothan on Friday, April 28.

Hutchinson is about 5 foot, 2 inches tall and weighs around 206 pounds. She was wearing an orange jacket and blue jean cut off shorts. She was not in possession of any additional clothes, shoes, or electronics.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Dothan Police Department at 334-793-0215 or 334-615-3632.