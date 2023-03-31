The Dothan Police Department is seeking the public's help in locating a missing woman.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Sandra Sue Holland, 76, of Dothan, was last seen leaving her residence at around 9 p.m. on Thursday, March 30.

She was driving a 2013 gold Cadillac with Alabama tag 444AML and was last seen wearing a black and white striped blouse and black pants. She may be living with a condition that could impair her judgment.

Anyone with information is asked to call Dothan Police at 334-793-0215.