The Dothan Police Department is currently searching for a suspect who allegedly shot a man inside of his home Tuesday afternoon.

According to Dothan Police, on June 13 at around 4 p.m. officers responded to a possible firearm assault at Grand Villa Estates on on Third Avenue.

Upon arrival, officers discovered a 61-year-old man who sustained a gunshot wound to his abdomen while in his residence. It was determined that the unknown suspect entered the residence armed with a handgun and fired one shot at the victim after he refused to give the suspect personal property.

The victim was transported to an area hospital where he went underwent surgery for an injury described as non-life threatening.

The suspect has not been identified at this time. Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to call the Dothan Police Department at 334-615-3000.