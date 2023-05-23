The Dothan Police Department is seeking the community's help in solving a year-old murder case.

According to Dothan Police, in the early morning hours of Sunday, May 22, 2022, Jacques Adarius McCleod-Roberts, 21, of Dothan, was murdered outside of a cafe in the 200 block of East Powell Street after an unknown individual walked up and shot him once. McLeod-Roberts was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials say after following up on several leads, no suspect or motive has been determined and they've been unable to successfully resolve the case.

Investigators believe due to the number of patrons who are at the establishment at the time of the murder, someone out there may know who is responsible for the crime.

Anyone with information, no matter how big or small, is asked to contact the Dothan Police Department at 334-615-3000. One can also call Crime Stoppers at 334-793-7000 if they wish to remain anonymous.

Up to $1000 may be paid for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of a suspect.