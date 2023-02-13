The City of Dothan will host four neighborhood meetings inviting all residents to attend and provide feedback to the city as officials begin to prepare the FY 2023-2024 Annual Action Plan.

Each year, the US Department of Housing and Urban Development provides Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funds to the city to be used for programs benefitting low- and moderate-income communities.

The Annual Action Plan is the budget that is set aside each year to help pay for these programs.

All members of the general public are allowed to attend these meetings, which will be held from noon to 1 p.m. at the following locations.

Tuesday, Feb. 21: Doug Tew Recreation Center, 300 Garland St.

Wednesday, Feb. 22: Andrew Belle Community Center, 1270 Lake St.

Thursday, Feb. 23: Dothan Housing Authority, 1001 Montana St.

Friday, Feb. 24: Wiregrass Recreation Center, 620 Sixth Ave.

If you cannot attend a meeting, all questions and feedback can be sent to the CBDG Program Administrator, Kelly H. Mierkowski at kmierkowski@dothan.org.