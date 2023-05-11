Dothan Tech hosted an open house on Thursday to show off newly renovated classrooms, labs, and shops.

Some of the updates and upgrades made to all four of the school's buildings included new exterior and interior paint, outdoor awnings, flooring, HVAC, lighting, and electrical. Three of the four buildings also received new plumbing, room configurations, equipment, and fixtures.

In 2020, the Dothan City Schools Board of Education approved a $7.5 million project for facility renovations. Since the school opened in 1978, the campus had not received substantial upgrades.

Currently, Dothan Tech offers a variety of different programs including Agriscience, Army JROTC, Biomedical Science, Building Construction, Business Education, Cosmetology, Culinary Arts, Dual Enrollment Automotive, Dual Enrollment Aviation, Dual Enrollment Programming Essentials, Education and Training, Graphic Arts, Health Science, Pre-Engineering, TV Production, Welding, and Workforce Development/Co-Op.