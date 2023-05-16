Some local students are already geared up to join the workforce upon graduation.

"Today is about these deserving students who are making a big life decision," Ryan Richards, the workforce coordinator for Dothan City Schools, said. "We want to celebrate and honor them and be a part of their lives as they make decisions that are going to impact their future."

Dothan Tech hosted its second annual Career and Technical Education signing day on Tuesday and during the event, five graduating seniors put pen to paper and committed to working for a company that relates to the program in which the student completed while at the school.

Similar to an NCAA signing event for student athletes, each student signed a letter of intent to work for their respective organization.

Richards said the goal of the event is to not only celebrate the achievements of students joining the workforce, but to also emphasize the importance of career tech.

"We want to change the perception of students entering the workforce by helping increase pride in their choices through events like this," Richards said. "Additionally, we want to showcase the value of career tech education because we know the training these students received is valuable and they will carry it with them for the rest of their lives."

Kristopher Parker signed with TriState Graphics, both Haley Sims and Jamilyn Vaughn signed with the Dothan Christian Development Center, Brianna Morris signed with Kiddie Care Learning Center, and Simon Gonzalez signed with Action Buick GMC.

Sims, who has been in the education and training program for two years, was unsure what direction she wanted to go in when she first arrived on the campus. But after ended up in Paula Snider's education class, she believes she found her calling.

"When I first got here, I really didn't know what I wanted to do with my life," Sims said. "I really don't even remember how I got into Ms. Snider's class at first. But thanks to her class, I figured out what I wanted to do with my future and that is to become an early childhood education teacher."

Gonzalez has been in the automotive dual enrollment program between Dothan Tech and Wallace Community College. On top of graduating from high school soon, he is also expected to be finished with his associates degree by the fall of this year.

His advice for anyone looking to enroll in a program at Dothan Tech is pretty simple.

"I encourage students to come here and enjoy the experience," Gonzalez said.

For more information about Dothan Tech's programs, visit www.dothan.k12.al.us/DothanTech.