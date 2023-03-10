The City of Dothan will hold a City Center update presentation on Tuesday, April 4, from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. in the Wiregrass Museum of Art's Great Hall.

The presentation will go over updated plans for the City Center project including information about the Wiregrass Innovation Center, the Amphitheater and associated green space, and the addition to the Dothan Opera House.

The event is free, and the general public is invited to attend.

For more information, contact Vincent P. Vincent at 334-615-3117.