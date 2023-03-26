The American flag flying in front the empty headquarters command building at Da Nang, Vietnam, was spotted by the company commander as he drove his jeep around the compound for a final inspection as the last American troops left the Military Region 1 base on March 27, 1973.

For retired Army Aviator Lt. Col. Ollie “Sonny” Craddock of Dothan it was a no-brainer to single-handedly take the flag down and bring it back to American soil on that day 50 years ago today.

The last American flag flown at Da Nang Airfield as the final troops departed is now in a wood and glass triangular shaped shadow box in Craddock’s Dothan home. "It's hard to fold a flag yourself," he said. “I finally got it folded, and it's folded kind of rough, you can see the stars are lined up a little slanted but I never unfolded it in all these years.”

As the last commander of the 1st Aviation Brigade, 11th Combat Aviation Group, 62nd Aviation Company in Vietnam, Craddock was making a final tour of the base when he saw the flag flying high that day. "We were the last unit in Military Region 1," said Craddock. "As the commander, I was the last to leave the compound. As I drove around, I saw the American flag still flying and I said, ‘I'm not leaving that here.'

"It didn't belong there," said Craddock, who served two tours in Vietnam. “It needed to go home with us.”

Originally from Homestead, Fla., Craddock was 23 years old when he was drafted into the Army on Dec. 3, 1961. After basic training and advanced individual training at Fort Gordon, Ga., Craddock attended Officer Candidate School training at Fort Sill, Okla. After graduating from OCS in January 1963, he went to paratrooper school at Fort Benning, Ga. “Then I went home and got married,” Craddock said, smiling at his bride of 60 years, Julie. “We got in a car and drove to my first assignment at Fort Ord, Calif.”

Craddock’s next stop was flight school, which at the time was divided between Fort Wolters, Texas, and Fort Rucker. After flight school graduation in January 1965, Craddock was on orders for Vietnam but was rerouted to Korea where he spent 13 months before returning to Fort Rucker. He also was able to go back to the University of Florida via the military’s degree completion program and was promoted to major while he was in college.

During the Vietnam War, South Vietnam was divided into four Military Regions and the Special Capital Zone in the Saigon area for purposes of military operations. By the summer of 1967, American troops were fighting in all four areas but some of the most intense combat took place in Military Region 1, comprised of the five northernmost provinces of South Vietnam, including Da Nang which was headquarters for the northern region.

Craddock deployed to the first of his two tours in Vietnam, assigned to the First Infantry Division in the southern military region. “I witnessed some of the most tremendous feats of valor that you could imagine during my first tour,” he said.

On his second tour in Vietnam in the late summer of 1972, Craddock commanded the 62nd Aviation Company. When the truce was signed Jan. 27, 1973, Craddock’s pilots were tasked with transporting the Force Peacekeepers through the country. “In 60 days we pared our unit down from over 500 people to 135,” he said. “All our aircraft were turned back in. We kept the people that we had to keep until the mission was over.

“We got down to the last day, March 27, 1972, 60 days from the truce signing, and we were the only U.S. troops left in the Military Region 1. They sent Military Police up from Saigon to out-process us,” Craddock said. “First thing on the morning of March 27, everyone was out processed and on the airfield. Our fixed wing aircraft had already landed and was sitting there waiting for us to board.

“Before I left the main compound, I drove the quarter mile around the compound and as I drove past the old headquarters building I saw the dad-gum flag was still flying. I said, ‘No ma’am, that aint gonna happen.’ I lowered the flag and folded it the best I could by myself and stuck it in my bag and brought it home,” he said.

Craddock said that returning to his waiting troops at the airstrip, he learned that they would not be allowed to depart until the MPs received electronic verification that a planeload of American prisoners of war being released were in the air. “It was because we were the only troops left in the northern region and they wanted us to remain until the POWs were in the air,” he said.

Craddock smiles as he brings out a crumpled Vietnamese boonie hat with a patch embroidered with the words “Southeast Asia War Games Participant 1973,” and a patch embroidered with the words “Hostage Da Nang RVN March 1973.”

“While we waited two hours and 20 minutes for the MPs to give us the go-ahead, a very enterprising Vietnamese tailor set up his sewing machine and created these patches,” Craddock said. “This I’m keeping forever.”

Craddock says he still has mixed feelings about the Vietnam War. “As veterans, we were treated like second-class citizens because some people say we didn’t win the war,” he said. “It was the politicians who quit the war.

“But I can tell you that I saw acts of bravery, valor and courage that you would not believe,” Craddock said. “The troops we had did their jobs. We went where they told us to go and did what we were trained to do.

“There were some of the most fantastic people in that unit that you’d ever want to meet,” the last commander of the 62nd in Vietnam said. “It was the politicians that messed it up.”

Craddock describes Da Nang as “very picturesque, located on the bay. It was a beautiful place geographically,” he said. “But, no ma’am, I don’t have any desire to go back.”

Originally from south Florida, Craddock said he and his wife knew when they came to flight school at Fort Rucker in 1964 that this was an area that they could happily retire in. They bought 120 acres land in the area in the 1970s and built a home there. He and his bride moved to Dothan two and one half years ago. “One of the best things we’ve done,” he said. “I was mowing about four acres a week and that was just the yard part of the property.

“The Army has been good to us,” he said. “We have met some wonderful people. We’ve had a wonderful life.

“I have this flag because God put me there at that point in time,” Craddock said. “I wasn’t going to leave that flag on that flagpole. The flag represents us and it needed to go home with us."