The City of Dothan received a Gold Risk Management award for the 12th straight year.

The award is given out by the insurance divisions of the Alabama League of Municipalities. Around 800 public entities participate in one or both of ALM's sponsored insurance programs which are the Municipal Workers Compensation Fund and the Alabama Municipal Insurance Corporation.

The board of directors from both insurance companies decided to create the risk management award system in 2002 to recognize members who have instituted risk management and loss control activities in an effort to reduce their loss ratio. These activities contribute to the overall success of league sponsored insurance programs and benefit the member's loss ratio.

Due to the City of Dothan's efforts, employee, property, and liability losses are being minimized and people are reaping the rewards of a safer workplace and community.

For more information about the award, contact Trampas Gougler at 334-615-3420.