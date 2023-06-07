A Dothan woman who was arrested Wednesday for drug possession attempted to bring additional narcotics with her into the jail, according to police.

Ja'Mya Mykia Brown, 23, of Dothan, is charged with one count of second-degree possession of marijuana and one count of promoting prison contraband. Her bond was set at $6,000.

On Wednesday, June 7, officers spotted an individual later identified as Brown in the 1100 block of Ross Clark Circle.

According to Dothan Police, during the encounter, it was determined she was in possession of illegal drugs. Once she was taken into custody, Brown told officers she was not in possession of any other drugs and was transported to the jail.

Upon arrival, it was discovered Brown was in possession of additional narcotics and she was later charged with promoting prison contraband.