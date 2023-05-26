Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

A Dothan woman was arrested Thursday after allegedly robbing an individual at a residence earlier in the week, according to police.

Anastasia Shantell Martin, 20, of Dothan, is charged with first-degree robbery and attempting to elude. Her bond was set at $40,500.

According to Dothan Police, On Monday, May 22, at around 12:20 p.m., officers responded to the 3000 block of Cathy Lou Road after a reported robbery.

Upon arrival, officers learned that the victim and several acquaintances were together in a yard when the suspect, later identified as Martin, arrived, pulled a weapon, and began demanding personal property from the victim.

When the victim refused to hand anything over, Martin took the victim's cellphone and fled the scene.

After an investigation, police obtained a warrant for Martin on the charge of first-degree robbery. On Thursday, May 25, officers spotted Martin in the 1000 block of Cabot Street where she ran from officers before being taken into custody a short distance away.