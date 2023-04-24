A Dothan woman was arrested after police received a complaint about possible child abuse late last week.

Lashananda Tamarra Kee, 44, of Dothan, is charged with one count of torture, willful abuse of a child. Her bond was set at $15,000.

On Friday, April 21, the Dothan Police Department began investigating the complaint about possible torture and willful abuse of a child in the 1700 block of South Alice Street.

According to investigators, it was determined that there was probable cause to believe Kee tortured, willfully abused, cruelly beat, or otherwise maltreated a child under the age of 18.

Due to the sensitive nature of the case, and Alabama juvenile privacy laws, no further information will be released.