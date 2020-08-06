BCF welcomes new director of Library Services and Archive Assistant

When students at The Baptist College of Florida (BCF) in Graceville return in a few weeks, they will notice one new face in the library as well as a recent graduate now working full time in the archives building. Melissa Justice and Katlin Thompson have both joined the college as full-time staff members.

Melissa Justice is the new Director of Library Services. She is a native of Slocomb, Alabama, and a member of the First Baptist Church in that community. She brings three decades of experience with her, having recently retired from the Geneva County School System. She has spent the summer months overseeing the complete restructuring of the BCF library resources, establishing the new Research Resource Center. This will be a full integration of books and electronic resources that are part of the resources in circulation with the archives and non-circulating materials.

Justice is married to Kip, a machinist at Fort Rucker Military Base. They have three grown children.

“I am looking forward to this new adventure and working with the students and faculty,” Justice said.