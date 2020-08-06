You have permission to edit this article.
Botanical Gardens announces Scarecrow Building Workshops
In preparation for the 16th annual “Scarecrows in the Gardens” event in October, the Dothan Area Botanical Gardens has announced its schedule of scarecrow-building workshops for beginners.

These workshops are offered to provide “first-timers” valuable tips and suggestions for building a successful scarecrow that will withstand the elements for the month-long display.

The free hour-long workshops will be conducted by board member Larry Dykes and will be held outside under the picnic pavilion where social-distancing will be observed. Please wear a mask. The free workshops will be held on Friday mornings, Aug.7, 14, & 21. Additional workshops will be held on Wednesdays, Aug. 12 & 19. All workshops begin at 9 a.m.

This year’s theme of “Scarecrows in the Gardens” will be “Heroes & Villains.” Participants can use any recognizable hero or villain; just use your imagination! It can be a real hero/villain, fictional, or cartoon-type character. Families, businesses, non-profits, church groups, schools, clubs and individuals are all encouraged to join the fun and submit your creation. This can be a wonderful team-building project for your family or group.

Although the workshop is free, participants are asked to call the Garden office to reserve your space. There is a $20 entry fee to enter a scarecrow in the contest. Deadline to enter a scarecrow is September 18th. Cash prizes will be awarded in several categories.

For additional information about “Scarecrows in the Gardens” or attending a scarecrow-building workshop, please contact the Gardens office at 334-793-3224 or visit www.dabg.com

