Botanical Gardens announces Scarecrow Building Workshops

In preparation for the 16th annual “Scarecrows in the Gardens” event in October, the Dothan Area Botanical Gardens has announced its schedule of scarecrow-building workshops for beginners.
These workshops are offered to provide “first-timers” valuable tips and suggestions for building a successful scarecrow that will withstand the elements for the month-long display.
The free hour-long workshops will be conducted by board member Larry Dykes and will be held outside under the picnic pavilion where social-distancing will be observed. Please wear a mask. The free workshops will be held on Friday mornings, Aug.7, 14, & 21. Additional workshops will be held on Wednesdays, Aug. 12 & 19. All workshops begin at 9 a.m.
This year’s theme of “Scarecrows in the Gardens” will be “Heroes & Villains.” Participants can use any recognizable hero or villain; just use your imagination! It can be a real hero/villain, fictional, or cartoon-type character. Families, businesses, non-profits, church groups, schools, clubs and individuals are all encouraged to join the fun and submit your creation. This can be a wonderful team-building project for your family or group.
Although the workshop is free, participants are asked to call the Garden office to reserve your space. There is a $20 entry fee to enter a scarecrow in the contest. Deadline to enter a scarecrow is September 18th. Cash prizes will be awarded in several categories.
For additional information about “Scarecrows in the Gardens” or attending a scarecrow-building workshop, please contact the Gardens office at 334-793-3224 or visit www.dabg.com
