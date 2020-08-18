Car donated to Army veteran

“My wife went to crying when she saw the post, and after seeing the post we decided to share the post with Chris Johnson (CJ) general manager/partner at Dothan Auto Sales,” Gulledge said.

After a short discussion, both Johnson and Gulledge came to the conclusion to help Shanley.

“This is our way of helping someone in the community,” Johnson said. “After seeing the post and realizing just how determined Mr. Shanley was to get to work, well, we wanted to help, and we are proud we did.”

Johnson and Gulledge have agreed to make sure their combined efforts will pay the vehicle off, which carries a retail value of $4,900; and the money raised by Ingram’s Facebook post will go toward tagging and insuring the vehicle for the first-year, gas cards. If any funds are available, they will be used to assist Stanley with his rent payments.

“We also reached out to Harger Towing in Dothan and if for any reason the vehicle breaks down, they have agreed to tow it to us, for us to fix the vehicle for Mr. Shanley,” Gulledge said.

Although the Ingram family was amazed at what transpired by a Facebook post, Shanley was ecstatic

“I am truly amazed and blessed,” Shanley said. “I just can’t thank everyone enough for making this possible. Ever since my engine messed up in March, I have been walking back and forth to work, and to have this vehicle, well it’s just a blessing. This feels great.”

