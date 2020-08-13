It was not the turpentine men who slashed the pine trees and hauled away the crusty pine sap, or the lumbermen who cut down the virgin pines and hauled away the pine lumber, or the railroad men who cleared paths through the piney woods only to connect market centers, who settled Henry County and the Wiregrass Alabama Region. It was the incoming men and women pioneer settlers who came across the Chattahoochee River or traveled the Old Federal Road in their white canvas covered wagons throughout the untamed wilderness. They were seeking a spot to claim, clear, and farm. The white canvas covered wagon was the flag for seeking prosperity in a new fresh place two centuries ago.
Such a wagon with its canvas covering, forming a protection for a pioneer settler and his wife, a half dozen children, a couple of possum dogs tied with a rope to the rear wagon axle, an assortment of pots and kettles decorating the hind end of the wagon, followed by a few pigs and a milk cow, plus a chicken coop of chickens tied to the wagon side and driven by a man with a bushy beard and cowhide boots was a sight to behold. Facing the unknown was dangerous and tricky not knowing who or what might be lurking around the corner. Danger lurked everywhere including Indian raids, wild animals, bad weather, plus illness and possible death. In case of a death, the deceased would be buried on the spot, with the family continue moving forward following their dreams.
This image in the minds of present-day citizens cuts a bad-looking scene. But, more than anything, the covered wagon hauled brain and brawn, progress and prosperity, into the present Wiregrass area. The covered wagon surmounted more obstacles than the locomotive that followed the path of the covered wagons. The wagons came one by one or in wagon trains consisting of several wagons, which brought the early development to this area. Traveling in a wagon train brought safety in numbers. These were primarily poor men and women with ragged children seeking a better life for all. They didn’t have much of anything except children, dogs, and hope. All they owned was traveling with them in their covered wagons. These brawny settlers came in, unhitched their teams, staked out their small land claims on which to start farms, and started a new life in a new land. They knocked together some sort of shack that they could occupy for a time.
A replica of this covered wagon outfit, so described, might well stand for an emblem of Wiregrass Alabama’s beginnings and development. Progress never came to the region on a log road, nor was it ever brought in cooped up turpentine stills; it rode the covered wagons into our Wiregrass past resulting in our modern lives. The beginning of any new idea starts with a dream. These brave settlers traveling in covered wagons seeking their dreams for a better life, opened up this beautiful countryside we now call God’s Country. Any new idea starts with a dream. Their dreams made it possible for us present-day citizens to continue dreaming two centuries later. We are indeed grateful. More Anon!
