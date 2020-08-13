COVID a balancing act for businesses

“We started working on this Monday afternoon trying to find somebody who could come in and fumigate the restaurant,” said Orr, who operates the restaurant and event venue with her brother Jason Ketchem. “You can’t physically wipe off every surface in the restaurant – you can’t get to the ceiling, you can’t get under the tables.”

The restaurant had to be prepped with items such as dishes and glasses protected so that the disinfectant wouldn’t coat them. Then, a Dothan company came in and sprayed an aerosol disinfectant from the ceiling to the floor. The disinfectant is also designed to settle any airborne droplets. The next morning, staff wiped tables and surfaces down with a milder disinfectant.

Orr said the restaurant staff is still doing the daily cleaning and disinfecting. The restaurant’s tables are spread out, condiments have been removed from the tables and the dining room staff will be wearing masks at all times when working with customers and unable to maintain the recommended 6-foot distance.

Orr has taken to Facebook to explain the situation to customers. Most of the comments were supportive. Ketchem’s is still offering curbside service as well as take-out for customers not comfortable with dining in the restaurant.

“A lot of people are criticizing us because we didn’t close,” she said. “We just can’t close every time because when school starts back, there’s going to be another outbreak. There’s just no way around that. When people start getting back together, masks or no masks, when school starts back, there will be an outbreak. I’m all for schools starting back but that will happen, and you can’t just continue to close everything down when there is an outbreak.”

