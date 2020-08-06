Edwards transferred

The Alabama Cooperative Extension Service (ACES) Regional Agent for Homegrounds, who has worked with the Coffee County Master Gardener’s Association members for the past six years, is being transferred to another position in Hamilton.
Association members met for the first time since February to thank her for all of her work within 10 counties and four master gardener’s groups in this area, where they presented her with parting gifts and lunch.
CCMGA President Ed Speigner thanked Paula Allman and Dawn Stirling-Smith for serving as hostesses for the meeting.
A 13-week Master Gardener training course is scheduled online and in-person Aug. 26 -Nov. 18.
For more information contact the Dale County Extension Office at 334-774-2329.
