EMS tag fee to be on Nov. 3 election ballot

Houston County voters will choose to add a $5 fee to vehicle registration renewals in the Nov. 3 general election.

The Houston County Commission approved to have the fee referendum added to the Nov. 3 election ballot Aug.25.

If the fee passes, generated revenue will benefit the Houston County EMS Association, which is made up of multiple rescue squads and ambulance services.

The funds will benefit EMS services by assisting in purchasing supplies and equipment needed for EMS personnel to perform their job. It can also help offset funds EMS may not receive as payment from the patient.

Also during the commission meeting, commissioners applied and voted to match the funds needed for the PPE facility to be built in the county with the help of an Economic Development Authority CARES grant.

The CARES Grant is roughly $2.2 million, with the county’s match being $500,000, and the total projected estimated up to $2.8 million. The county is partnering with private businesses such as the hospitals, Farley, and health department in hopes of receiving the grant.