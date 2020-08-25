EMS tag fee to be on Nov. 3 election ballot

Houston County voters will choose to add a $5 fee to vehicle registration renewals in the Nov. 3 general election.
The Houston County Commission approved to have the fee referendum added to the Nov. 3 election ballot Aug.25.
If the fee passes, generated revenue will benefit the Houston County EMS Association, which is made up of multiple rescue squads and ambulance services.
The funds will benefit EMS services by assisting in purchasing supplies and equipment needed for EMS personnel to perform their job. It can also help offset funds EMS may not receive as payment from the patient.
Also during the commission meeting, commissioners applied and voted to match the funds needed for the PPE facility to be built in the county with the help of an Economic Development Authority CARES grant.
The CARES Grant is roughly $2.2 million, with the county’s match being $500,000, and the total projected estimated up to $2.8 million. The county is partnering with private businesses such as the hospitals, Farley, and health department in hopes of receiving the grant.
“This is a small amount to pay for the building we will be receiving,” Houston County Commission Chairman Mark Culver said. “We realized early on when the coronavirus hit we had a shortage of supplies needed, and when we received the supplies we ran into issues of where to store the supplies. This facility will allow all supplies needed to be stored in facility.”
The facility will contain masks, gloves, gowns. The facility will allow hospitals and other local organizations a place to store equipment in one warehouse. The application lists a site located on Highway 52 East.
Approval for the grant should be announced within 30 to 60 days.
