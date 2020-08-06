Henry County Siftings-Old Timey Country Stores

Almost every rural Wiregrass hamlet, village, crossroads, and unincorporated town once had one or more general stores to serve the public.
These stores sold everything from food to wooden coffins. Many of these country stores also housed a U.S. Post Office, which provided the community with a postmark as a little town. The post office and surrounding community would be known by the name of the post office, which usually was named for the store owner or family member who was the first postmaster. Many of these places became known today as some of our dead towns. Henry County has more than 40 of these little now-dead towns.
These old timey country stores were the public center of many communities and also served as a meeting place, to not only purchase items in need, but to meet and socialize, swap stories, talk politics, argue religion, gossip, and to generally gripe about the lack of or overabundance of rainfall for the crops. Games of play were part of the activities for many men customers at the country store such as playing cards, pitching bottle caps at a crack in the wooden floor, playing checkers or dominoes, and some stores even had one or more nickel slot machines in use before they were outlawed. Most every store had a local farmer comedian who would occasionally entertain the crowd. The country store was primarily a year-round masculine gathering place.
In the winter, men gathered around wood burning stove, shuck and eat oysters, tell tall tales, sip moonshine sold in pint jars with some being bonded and some not, and talk about everyone’s business while chewing tobacco and smoking. In the summers, customers gathered under the store’s front shed or under a nearby shade tree. Women would also shop for needed household items. They would generally purchase items they came to buy and then leave. Kids were in heaven if they had a nickel or a dime to spend in the country store’s candy jars and display class cases.
Country stores not only stocked food staples such as flour, salt, and sugar, but they also stocked most small supplies needed by the farmer to operate the farm, and for the farmer’s wife to manage the family home. Some of these stores housed the early telephone exchanges for the community. A live operator would share the local news and gossip over the hand-cranked party line wall phones. Credit was generally not a problem as long as the customer was known or worked for a local farmer who would pay their bills. The store owner knew his or her customers well, and knowing the business of agriculture, they realized that certain times of the year were flush for the farmers, while other times were lean. During a bad crop year, many store owners were paid by the barter system of swapping certain goods and services as payment instead of in cash. One great benefit of the country store was the personal attention offered to the customer from the operator; in fact, “personal service” was the biggest selling point of the country store.
The country store once catered primarily to farm-related families when most everyone was connected to agriculture in some capacity. As the number of farm families slowly diminished and electricity, automobiles, and farm tractors appeared on the rural scene, country stores added gasoline hand pumps. A country store is now difficult to find. For many people today, the old timey country store is only a memory and resides in the annals of history as we reflect on our Wiregrass Past. More Anon!
(T. Larry Smith is the official historian of Henry County and provides a look into Wiregrass History each week for the readers of The Dothan Progress, The Headland Observer and the Ashford Power.)
