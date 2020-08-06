Henry County Siftings-Old Timey Country Stores

Country stores not only stocked food staples such as flour, salt, and sugar, but they also stocked most small supplies needed by the farmer to operate the farm, and for the farmer’s wife to manage the family home. Some of these stores housed the early telephone exchanges for the community. A live operator would share the local news and gossip over the hand-cranked party line wall phones. Credit was generally not a problem as long as the customer was known or worked for a local farmer who would pay their bills. The store owner knew his or her customers well, and knowing the business of agriculture, they realized that certain times of the year were flush for the farmers, while other times were lean. During a bad crop year, many store owners were paid by the barter system of swapping certain goods and services as payment instead of in cash. One great benefit of the country store was the personal attention offered to the customer from the operator; in fact, “personal service” was the biggest selling point of the country store.